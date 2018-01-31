Filed Under:Facebook, football, invite, k&k, Mom, NFL, Patriot's, son, Super Bowl Party, Three Lies
Credit: Dreamstime

Victor’s mom Lena has offered up her home to him so he can host a party for the big game. Problem is things are getting a LOT out of hand.

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on FacebookTwitter & Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live