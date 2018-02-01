Filed Under:15 seconds, 15 seconds of fame, 15sof-2018, cover, Dua Lipa, indie, Katia, Mackenzie Johnson, New Rules, unsigned

I like three things from Philadelphia: Rocky, Cheesesteaks and tonight’s 15 Seconds featured artist Mackenzie Johnson .

We’ve been following her for about 4 years when she was named to our Best Of 2014 list with a truly beautiful original song called Pretty (watch below.) And tonight, we’re also introducing you a new artist name Katia.

Mackenzie and Katia totally crush this cover of New Rules by Dua Lipa. Give it a look and TELL US what YOU think!

15 mackenzie johnson katia 15 Seconds | Mackenzie Johnson feat. Katia New Rules [Dua Lipa Cover]

Mackenzie’s original song Pretty:

MoreMackenzie on Facebook | Mackenzie on Instagram

Katia on Facebook | Katia on Instagram

