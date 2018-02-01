I like three things from Philadelphia: Rocky, Cheesesteaks and tonight’s 15 Seconds featured artist Mackenzie Johnson .

We’ve been following her for about 4 years when she was named to our Best Of 2014 list with a truly beautiful original song called Pretty (watch below.) And tonight, we’re also introducing you a new artist name Katia.

Mackenzie and Katia totally crush this cover of New Rules by Dua Lipa. Give it a look and TELL US what YOU think!

Mackenzie’s original song Pretty:

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!