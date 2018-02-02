“Finding Nemo” is the best-selling DVD of all time. In the movie what is wrong with Nemo’s right fin?
Olive Garden just rolled out new LASAGNA NACHOS!!! The chips are fried lasagna noodles, covered in meat sauce and cheese. Which restaurant chain has more loations: Olive Garden or Applebee’s?
131 years ago today the first ever Groundhog Day happened in Pennsylvania. In the feature film starring Bill Murray what was his characters occupation?
Shakira turns 41 today. She had the #1 song in the country back in 2006 with “Hips Don’t Lie”. Who else was on that song?
Justin Timberlake reacted to hearing he was one of Tom Brady’s man crushes by saying, “he does have some great hair!” Including Sunday’s performance, how many SuperBowl halftime shows will this be for JT?
San Francisco says it will clear thousands of marijuana convictions dating back to 1975. One of the most famous prisons in America is located in San Francisco on an island and has been the back drop of many movies such as “The Rock” with Sean Connery. Name the prison.
John Schneider’s wife wants him thrown in jail because he’s $150,000 behind on spousal support. He’s best known for his role on the Dukes of Hazzard TV Show. What big time country music star played Uncle Jesse in the 2005 film adaption starring Jessica Simpson and Sean Williams Scott?
Julie Bowen from Modern Family is getting a divorce after 13 years of marriage. True or False: Julie has never won an Emmy for portraying Claire Dunfee on the show?
“Billboard’s” list of the 10 “Most Memed” songs of the 1980s features . “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley “Careless Whisper” by George Michael and “Africa” by ____.
The average Super Bowl ticket this year costs $5,700. Which is baffling since it’s in Minnesota and the only interesting thing there besides the game is the Mall of America.
How many shops are in the Mall of America, 420, 520 or 620?
A mathematical facial analysis says Daniel Craig is the ugliest actor to play James Bond. Sean Connery was deemed the most attractive. What country is Connery from?
Daddy Yankee turns 41 on Saturday. He was on hands down one of the biggest songs of 2017. Name it.
Jimmy Kimmel wrecked his BMW in two-car collision after he ‘made the wrong turn’ in L.A. What is the name of Jimmy’s security guard/side kick on his show who is currently in Minny for the Super Bowl?
Celebrity news site The Blast claims Prince had over $40 million in cash at the time of his death. He also had six cars and seven homes. Prince had a pretty public relationship with Kim Basinger back in the day. What actor was Basinger married to from 93-2002?
Kate Upton is accusing Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual and emotional harassment. Which pop icon has been named the Face of Guess for the Spring of 2018 catalog?