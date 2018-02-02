Credit: Press Association / SIPA USA

By: Eric Donnelly

STOP RIGHT NOW THANK YOU VERY MUCH!

The Spice Girls allegedly have signed on for a reunion according to PEOPLE. There’s no better time for some girl power than right now.

Emma Bunton took to social media to share this photo, and now the other girls have as well!



The Spice Girls have now released a statement confirming from exclusive from yesterday that they have re-formed for new projects pic.twitter.com/f8kO9TZO3b — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 2, 2018

This photo is one of the first public images of the girls all being together in years — Sporty and Posh squashed reunion rumors when they were swirling last year. PEOPLE is claiming that “now the quintet confirm they have agreed to join forces.” The Sun is also claiming that “The five pop divas will get £10million each for new projects.”

There has been no word on what projects will be happening…if any. The Guardian is claiming, “Members have reportedly accepted £10m each to promote second greatest hits album, along with talent shows and endorsements.” Hopefully there will be at least ONE concert in all of this.

The world needs this right now. Here is the group with their former manager, Simon Fuller, at Geri Horner’s (Ginger) house earlier today.

