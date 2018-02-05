Filed Under:15 seconds of fame, 15sof-2018, audra miller, Dua Lipa, first to eleven, halocene, indie, New Rules

Our 15 Seconds Featured Artists tonight are a group of high school students from Erie, PA we’ve been following for a while. And, joining First To Eleven on this one, it’s Addie from another great band called Halocene for a wicked cool rock cover of Dua Lipa‘s New Rules.

Take a listen and TELL US what you think!

15 first to eleven 2018c 15 Seconds | First To Eleven New Rules [Dua Lipa ROCK Cover]

 

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

15 seconds 2013

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

