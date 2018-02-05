Philadelphia is a trash city and Benjamin Franklin wanted the Turkey to be our Nations bird because Eagles are stupid. There’s not really a question here I’m just saying. Who sang the National Anthem last night
Is a Spice Girls reunion happening? Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton posted a picture of all five girls together . . . with the caption, “The future is looking Spicy.” The Spice Girls had one song hit #1 on the Billboard hot 100. Name it.
The Olympic Village in South Korea is being stocked with 110,000 condoms. What is the Capital of South Korea?
17 years ago today Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman announced that they were breaking up. They have both been married once since. Name the two people
Former NFL Star Chad Johnson left a 342% tip at an Applebee’s, because he was having fun playing with the tablet on the table. In September of last year Applebee’s decided to bring back their most successful slogan ever that ran in the early through the mid 2000’s. What’s the slogan?
John Stamos and his pregnant fiancée Caitlin McHugh got married on Saturday. But the night before the wedding, Caitlin stayed at a hotel. And when she went to dinner, someone stole $165,000 worth of jewelry from her room. Name the Celebrity who had millions worth of Jewelry stolen from her in a hotel room robbery in Paris.
Philadelphia is a trash city and fanbase that only has one SuperBowl win and we have 5 so I’m fine everything’s fine. Name the second largest city in Pennsylvania, nicknamed the steel city, who also has a Super Bowl winning Football team.
Cardi B posted an Instagram video looking thicker than usual which prompted one of her fans to question whether she might be pregnant. She was in a Super Bowl commercial last night with Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson and Anthony Hopkins for what product?
Warner Bros. has reportedly secured rights to use the name Central Perk – the name of the fictional coffee shop on Friends — for an actual chain of coffee shops and cafés. Which of the two Friends worked at Central Perk at one time or another during the show?\
Ellen Degeneres just turned 60 last week, so her wife Portia De Rossi went on her show to present her gift – a gorilla santuary in Africa! Have Ellen and Portia been married more or less than 10 years?
Guys, Philadelphia is seriously a trash city whose biggest icon is a fictional Italian boxer. What Losers am I Right? Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are the best quarterback/coach combo in history so I’m fine, everything’s fine. Anyways Justin Timberlake performed at halftime. What product was the halftime show sponsored by?
Bobby Brown is 49 years old today. What Boston neighborhood were all the members of New Edition from?
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” bounced back to the top spot at the box office, thanks to an $11 million weekend. Which middle aged male actor played a superficial teenage girl transformed into a mans body in the film?
65 years ago today Disney’s Peter Pan opened at the Roxy Theater in New York. In the story what is the name of Captain hooks right hand man?
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed a baby girl on Thursday. As of last night, there was no word on a name. This is her first child. Among all of the Kardashian/Jenner Siblings how many kids do they now have in total between them?