By: Eric Donnelly

MA represent!!!

The New England Patriots weren’t the only people representing Massachusetts during the Super Bowl! Ryan McKenna aka the boy who took selfies with Justin Timberlake during the Halftime Show is actually from Hingham, MA, according to the Boston Herald.

Here’s the full performance:



Towards the end of the performance, the “Filthy” singer ran into the crowd where he stopped next to Ryan. After briefly dancing, he whipped out his phone to take a bunch of selfies and Justin was loving it.

In an interview with Good Morning America, McKenna said he had no idea Justin would be coming into the crowd. “There was a Super Bowl lady who said we were in a special section and he just came up and I just like jumped in with him!”

Believe it or not he had a video going and his phone shut off!! Thankfully he ended up getting a picture because Justin is his favorite artist.

Check out his full GMA interview here:

