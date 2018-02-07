78 years ago today Walt Disney’s “Pinocchio” was released. Who was the Woodcarver that made Pinocchio?
Poison and Cheap Trick will tour together this summer. What is the name of Poison’s lead singer who had his own VH1 reality dating show, “Rock of Love”?
ABC’s long-running drama series, Once Upon A Time, set to conclude after season 7. It’s centered around what characters that have been transported into the real world?
You can expect Justin Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” to top the charts next week. Justin say’s the title of the album is inspired by his son’s name. What is it?
Ohio Police recently found a 21 year–old woman passed out drunk in a Taco Bell drive-thru. Which sport does a promotion with taco bell where everyone in America can get a free Taco during their championship series.
Actor Michael B. Jordan still lives at home, and he admits he’s had awkward run-ins with his parents in various stages of undress. Jordan plays the villain Erik Killmonger in what Marvel movie set to release on the 16th?
John Mahoney, who portrayed ‘Martin Crane’ on Frasier, has died at age 77. In the show, Frasier left his life Boston, (from when he was on Cheers) and moved back to his home where his dad and brother live. Name the city.
Jason Alexander will guest star on “Young Sheldon” as a high school drama teacher. In the Big Bang Theory and now the Young Sheldon spinoff, what state did Sheldon Cooper grow up in?
Despacito” is the first Spanish-language song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. Shape of You has the most streams at 1.6 billion but which of these artists was the first EVER to have a song reach 1 billion? – Drake, Rihanna or The Chainsmokers?
Haley Joel Osment allegedly lashed out at officials in Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport after missing his Sunday night flight. Osment was a very successful child actor in the 90’s. Which of these movies was he NOT in? Forrest Gump, The Sixth Sense or Erin Brokovich?
Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart tells InStyle magazine that he is tired of the group being bullied. ”I feel like we’ve been bullied a lot, and it hurts—especially when it’s criticism that you’re already self-conscious about”. How many members are in the Chainsmokers?
Ashton Kutcher turns 40 years old today. Who was he married to before Mila Kunis?
Kylie Jenner named her daughter Stormi. That’s not the only Kardashian child name that sounds like a possible weather forecast. Which sister named her child “reign”, though it is spelled differently
Elon Musk’s company SpaceX launched a new rocket on its first test flight yesterday, carrying a red Tesla on an endless road trip past Mars. What actress has Musk been on again and off again with since her divorce from a megastar actor?
Arnold Schwarzenegger is going to star in a new Amazon series called “Outrider.” It’s a Western is set in the 1880s. Who is the founder of Amazon?