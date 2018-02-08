- TMZ says the Spice Girls are reuniting for a world tour that launches late this summer. They’re not planning to record any new music. What was the name of the redheaded spice girl?
- Vince Neil is 57 today. Which of these is NOT a Motley Crue song? Dr. Feelgood, Girls Girls Girls or Runnin’ with the Devil?
- There is going to be 157 new emojis added to the list in 2018. Including a hot face, a cold face and one that’s partying. Including these 157, how many emoji’s are there in total now? 1, 046 or 2,823
- 50 years ago today the original “Planet Of The Apes” was released. Who was the star of the film?
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation” has an official premiere date: April 5th. Which means it’s time for me to do more Jersey Shore Lingo questions. What is “T-shirt Time” as defined by the Jersey Shore cast?
- Kylie Jenner’s baby announcement is now the most-liked Instagram of all time with 14M in 24 hours. It surpasses another baby announcement Instagram from which celebrity?
- Home Improvement and Justified actor Mickey Jones is dead at 76. In Home Improvement, Tim Allen’s character was known as Tim the ____ Taylor.
- Games of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will write and produce a new series of Star Wars films, Lucasfilm announced on Tuesday. Which of these names is not a House on Game of Thrones : House Cartwell, House Tyrell or House Martell?
- Will Smith celebrated his son Jaden reaching 100 million streams on Spotify by recreating part of Jaden’s “Icon” video. Name the terrible 2013 film Will & Jaden starred in together.
- A restaurant in Boston called Pauli’s is offering a special burger for Valentine’s Day: It costs $3,000, and it comes with a diamond engagement ring! According to weddingwire.com what is the most popular day of the year to get engaged?
- On this date in 2006 Tom Brady and bridget Moynahan broke up. Name the Television Drama Bridget currently stars in with Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck.
- Steven Spielberg tells Music Times that he will back Oprah Winfrey if she runs for president. What is Speilberg’s highest grossing film? – E.T.(435M, adjusted for ticket price inflation 1.3B), Raiders of the Lost Ark or Jurassic Park?
- TWO, count em TWO people in the studio right now have never eaten a big mac in their ENTIRE LIVES. How does that even happen in America? So let’s recite the uplifting Big Mac jingle from McDonalds. Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, ______. –
- Legendary producer Quincy Jones claims in a new interview that he “used to date” first daughter Ivanka Trump. That claims sounds a little fishy though due to the age difference. What is the age difference, 48 or 58 years?
- Richard Pryor‘s widow has confirmed that the legendary comedian and actor Marlon Brando hooked up in the 1970s. Name the Willy Wonka actor Pryor did a string of successful movies with.