We’ve got quite an update tonight…

I met D.A. Knightly at last year’s Not So Silent Night where she played keyboards and sang background vocals for Rachel Platten. Girl can rock a KEYTAR, no lie!

We featured D.A. and her band Skyes a couple of weeks later on 15 Seconds.

Earlier this year, D.A. wrote and recorded some new music under the name Alise Indall and one of those songs was featured in an Olympics promo celebrating the strong women competing for Team USA including Lindsey Vonn, Hilary Knight and Lindsey Jacobellis. (Check out the video HEREl!)

