Food allergy groups are upset about a scene in “Peter Rabbit” where the rabbits attack a man with blackberries, knowing he’s allergic to them. Which of these is the most common Food allergy in the United States? Peanuts, Milk or Shellfish?
Today in 2000, “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz died at age 77. Schulz is still on the list of the Top-Earning Dead Celebrities every year. He checked in last year at #3 making $38 million. What deceased celebrity was the highest earner of 2017?
Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce had his number #34 jersey retired into the rafters at TD Garden Arena. What is the name of the Boston Celtics mascot?
Hulk Hogan thinks he’s ready to bounce back from his sex tape and N-word controversies and get back on WWE TV. What is the name of Hogan’s daughter that was on the reality TV show “Hogan knows best”?
President Abraham Lincoln was born today back in 1809. He started his famous Gettysburg Address with the words “Four score and seven years ago”. How many years are measured in a score?
Matthew McConaughey took out a full-page ad congratulating Eagles quarterback and fellow Texan Nick Foles on winning the Super Bowl even though Philadelphia is a trash city. In what movie did McConaughey coin this phrase that is still associated with him today?
Victoria Beckham has announced that the Spice Girls will not be hitting the road anytime soon. Saying “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.” Which Spice Girl was Victoria?
Justin Timberlake’s album “Man of the Woods” debuted at #1, with 293,000 copies. But that’s down from his last two albums. When did Timberlake last release an album? 2010, or 2013
Tina Louis turned 84 yesterday. She played Ginger on “Gilligans Island”. She is one of two castaways still with us from the show. What was the name of the Charter boat that stranded the cast on the show?
Back in 1993, Michael Jackson told Oprah his light skin was caused by a disorder called what?
For whatever reason today is national lost Penny Day. Who is on the Penny?
A new survey by Cumberland Farms reveals that 65% of people like pineapple on their pizza. What is the type of Pizza most known for having pineapple on it?
Director Darren Aronosfky turns 49 today. He was dating this A-List Actress who also starred in his latest film mother. They broke up in November. Name her.
Fifty Shades Freed is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $38.8 million over the weekend. Who is the author of the Fifty shades books?\
Lindsey Vonn tells Sports Illustrated that Tiger Woods’ stubbornness caused problems in their relationship. Vonn has been one of the most talked about Winter Olympians since her first games back in 2002. How many overall Olympic Medals does she have? 2, 5 or 9?