- Sarah Michelle Gellar was shocked to learn that Apple TV classifies “Cruel Intentions” as a family film. Gellar is married to what popular actor from the late 90’s early 2000’s?
- Black Panther is gaining momentum, with forecasts estimating as much as $170 million in North America during the four-day President’s Day weekend. The Black Panther character made his Marvel movie debut in which Captain America film?
- Chris Rock’s first standup special in 10 years is on Netflix today. Is Rock in his 40’s or 50’s now?
- Teller is 70 years old today. He is half of the magic act Penn & Teller. Which one of them is mute?
- 31 years ago today Bon Jovi hit #1 with Livin on a Prayer. In the song, Tommy used to work on the docks, what happened?
- Today in 1992 Wayne’s World opened in theaters. What is the name of the song Wayne and his friends rock out to in his car in the epic opening scene of the film?
- Actress Rachel Weisz doesn’t want to see a female James Bond movie. Saying “Fleming devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women,”. Weisz is actually married to a Bond. Is it Pierce Brosnan or Daniel Craig?
- 17 year old Olympic Gold Medalist Red Gerrard says he overslept the day of his Gold Medal performance due to a Netflix marathon of Brooklyn Nine Nine. Who plays the star of Brooklyn Nine Nine, Detective Jake Peralta?
- Ed Sheeran says that One Direction made him insecure about his body. Saying quote “I was like, ‘They’re so photogenic and they’ve got six packs and I should look like that’. Sheeran actually co-wrote and added uncredited vocals to one of the 1D boys debut solo singles. Which member and song was it?
- Lebron James is producing a remake of “House Party”. Name the old school hip hop duo that starred in the House Party franchise.
- Mattel has created a new sequel based on the classic card game Uno, called Dos. There are four colors of cards in UNO not counting the wilds and draw fours. Name them.
- As many as six million couples will get engaged today. True or False : Because of Valentine’s Day February is the most popular month for couples to get engaged.
- Florence Henderson would have been 84 today. She played Carol Brady on “The Brady Bunch”. Name all three of her daughters on “The Brady Bunch” in order from oldest to youngest.
- Bill Paxton’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the doctor who performed his heart surgery last year and the hospital where it took place. Name the HBO series Bill starred in from 2006-2011 that centered around his life as a polygamist and his relationship with his three wives.
- A Chicago TV station is apologizing for a graphic display reading P.F. Chang’s, not Pyeongchang. Spell Pyeongchang. (sorry this question doesn’t really work if you’re reading these!)