By Robyn Collins
Pop star P!nk posted an adorable video of her young daughter Williow (a.k.a. Willz) passing the time by skating around an arena floor during her mom’s Beautiful Trauma tour rehearsals.
“Just another day at rehearsals in an empty arena with a 6 year old and some roller skates,” posted P!nk on social media.
Willz is often shown in red carpet photos with mom or standing beside her father, motocross star Carey Hart. She has also been seen riding her own bike or working on it in dad’s garage.
Baby Jameson, the couple’s son, gets his fair share of family action photos, too.
P!nk’s Beautiful Trauma tour launches March 1 in Phoenix, Arizona and runs through June 1 in Inglewood, California.
