It’s one day until Chinese New Year. It will be the year of the Dog. How many different animal signs are there in the Chinese Zodiac? 8, 10 or 12?
33 years ago today the Breakfast Club was released. In the film what sport did Emilio Estevez’s character play?
Coming soon on The Walking Dead : A naked zombie. Producer Greg Nicotero says, quote, “There’s an episode where we did our first fully nude walker.” Name the actor who plays Rick Grimes, the series protagonist
It would have been Chris Farley’s birthday today. He was cast as the lead in what smash hit animated movie franchise that went to Mike Meyers after his death?
A judge threw out a $60 million lawsuit filed against Steve Harvey by his second ex-wife. Richard Dawson was the original host of Family Feud while Steve Harvey is the current host. How many hosts were there in between the two? – 2 or 4?
Ben & Jerry’s has launched a new flavor called Birthday Cake. It contains vanilla cake batter ice cream, pink frosting, strawberry swirls and cake pieces. Where did Ben 7 Jerry’s originate?
The National Retail Federation claims UPS delivered 88 million flowers yesterday for Valentine’s Day. What does UPS stand for?
Twin sisters in San Diego have given birth on the same day 4.5 hours apart. What is the name of the 90’s sitcom starring twin sisters Tia and Tamara Mowry?
Matt Groening is 63 today. He is the creator of The Simpsons. What is the name of the Simpson’s family dog?
Police in India want to talk to Pierce Brosnan about a commercial he filmed that promotes a product commonly associated with chewing tobacco. Tobacco advertising is illegal in India. Clearly it isn’t here though. Marlboro comes in at #1 as the most smoked Cigarrette brand and it isn’t close. What comes in at 2?
71 year old Susan Lucci was spotted on vacation at the beach rocking a one piece and looking great! Lucci is best known for her role of Erica Kane that she played for 41 years on what daytime soap?
Debra Messing credits Hillary Clinton’s Campaign for the “Will & Grace” Reboot. What is Will’s occupation on the show?
Today is National Hippo day (no seriously it is.) Completely non pop culture related trivia question : True or False : Hippos are responsible for more human deaths in Africa than any other large mammal.
Shaun White said he’s sorry for dismissing misconduct allegations made against him as ‘gossip’. Which of these Games was White’s first Olympics? – 2002, 2006 or 2010?
Sting says that he does not believe Bruno Mars used portions of his song ”Roxanne” in ”Locked Out of Heaven”. What is the name of the new single Sting has out with Shaggy?