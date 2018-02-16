13 years ago today Kid Rock was arrested for punching the DJ at a Nashville strip club. That’s not the last time Rock through some hands though. He got in a fight with what musician over Pamela Anderson at the 2007 VMA’s.
The first trailer for the new “Karate Kid” series, “Cobra Kai”, hit the web yesterday. It stars Ralph Macchio and Billy Zabka and their renewed rivalry 30 years later. In the original movie what did Johnny’s sensei tell him to do in the All-Valley Karate Tournament final?
“Black Panther” is finally out this weekend and this one’s the 18th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Which superhero had the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe releasing in 2008?
Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 55 years old today. He and the rest of the blue collar comedy tour were hugely popular in the early to mid 2000’s. What is his famous catch phrase?
Kelly Clarkson says that motherhood is the most empowering feeling she’s ever felt. How many kids does Kelly have?
It is National Do a Grouch a Favor Day, (Hey I don’t make the days I just write questions about them). Who is the famous grouch from Sesame Street and where does he live?
Ice-T is 60 years old today. Name his wife.
Was it Luke or his brother Owen Wilson that had guest starring role on That 70’s show as Kelso’s brother?
Jeffery Tambor has officially been dropped from the Amazon series “Transparent”, following an investigation into allegations of harassment on the set. Tambor plays the Patriarch of what sitcom family?
Drake surprised a Miami hotel housekeeper with a $10,000 shopping spree. Drake used to date Jennifer Lopez, who starred in what film where she played a hotel maid who falls for a Senatorial candidate.
On February 17th in 1968 the Basketball Hall of Fame opened. Where is it?
Us Weekly claims Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari are talking about having children. Britney has two children with her ex. Who is he?
Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are house hunting together in California. She is a Producer on what hit live NBC show?
The “Wheel of Fortune” wheel has 200 lights, 73 steel pins, and weighs 2,400 pounds. And there’s only one of them, so when the show goes on the road, they transport it. How many Bankrupts wedges are on the normal Wheel of Fortune Wheel? – 2, 4 or 6?
Alice Cooper says he was in Hawaii when that nuclear attack warning accidentally went out. There are actually 8 Hawaiian Islands. Hawaii is the largest nicknamed “The Big Island”, which is the second largest?