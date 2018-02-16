Filed Under:JC Monahan, k&k, NBC, Olympics, pyeongchang, south korea, Update
Credit: NBC10

How is the U.S. doing out there in South Korea?

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on FacebookTwitter & Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live