R&B legend Sade is set to reveal her first original new music in eight years.

The singer will make her return with “Flower of the Universe,” a song produced specifically for the upcoming movie adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time.

Sade’s return was revealed by the movie’s director, Ava DuVernay, on Twitter.

“I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway,” DuVernay wrote about approaching Sade. “She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled ‘Flower of the Universe.’ And it’s a dream come true.”

The director has also revealed that Sia will contribute original music to the movie soundtrack.

“I remember being blown away by her SPEAKING VOICE ON THE PHONE,” DuVernay posted on Twitter. “So when she shared the song she wrote for Meg, I was spellbound. It’s called ‘Magic.’ And it is. Thank you, Sia.”

The movie’s soundtrack will feature more original music from Kehlani, DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle, and FreeStyle Fellowship. Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi will create the score.

Lovato and Khaled have shared a brief snippet of her collaboration with DJ Khaled, “I Believe,” on Twitter.

See the posts below.

A Wrinkle in Time hits big-screens across the country on March 9.

