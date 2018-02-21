British bookies are taking bets on the name of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s soon-to-be-born third baby. Mary is currently the best odds at 7/1. What are the names of their first two children?
Heath Ledger’s Joker topped a list of 25 best superhero movie villains. Who is the Joker’s psychotic girlfriend?
Alan Rickman would have been 72 today. He played Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movies. What was Snape’s Occupation at Hogwarts for the majority of Harry Potter’s tenure?
Lindsey Vonn took bronze in what was probably the last Olympic downhill race of her career last night. Her first Olympics was back in 2002 which took place in America. Where was it at?
Today in 1970 The Jackson Five debuted on American Bandstand. Where is the Jackson family from?
On this date in 1931, Alka-Seltzer was invented. What is Alka-Seltzer’s tagline?
In a video promoting a new contest that benefits one of his favorite charities, Benedict Cumberbatch gives a dramatic reading of “I’m a Little Tea Pot”. Finish these I’m a Little teapot lyrics. I’m a little tea pot short and stout, Here is my handle here is my spout. ______________
A Blac Chyna sextape has leaked. What is the name of her and Rob Kardashians baby.
A California woman is suing to get Bigfoot recognized as a species. Name the 80’s movie starring John Lithgow where a family adopts a friendly Sasquatch.
Germans love beer so much that the country’s Olympians are drinking non-alcoholic beer instead of Gatorade. Of course there is also plenty of alcoholic beer for out of competition. Which of these is a German beer? Beck, Heineken or Amstel?
Kirstie Alley is feuding with the U.S. Men’s Olympic Curling Team. She tweeted: ”Im not trying to be mean but Curling is boring”. The team responded with ”We’re not trying to be mean either but your movies weren’t exactly riveting theater Kirstie.” Alley’s weight has fluctuated pretty dramatically in the past. She has been a spokesperson for what weight loss brand ?
Bill Gates is going to guest star as himself on an upcoming episode of The Big Bang Theory. On the show which two characters are currently engaged?
KFC restaurants in the UK are losing $1.5 million a day because they have run out of chicken. The London Police are asking people to stop calling them to report the chicken shortage. TRUE or FALSE : KFC is one of the top 5 largest food chain’s in the world by number of locations.
Jordan Peele is 39 today. He’s famous for being on Comedy Central’s sketch comedy show Key and Peele but he started on a different sketch show that he was on from 2003-2008. Name it.
Kesha broke the news on Instagram that she had to postpone her tour due to needing knee surgery after tearing her ACL. What does ACL stand for?