- Disney is rebooting “The Muppets” for its streaming service. On the Muppets what is Fozzie?
- Drew Barrymore turns 43 today. Back in her wilder days in the mid 90’s she flashed a late night TV host while she was appearing on his show on his birthday. Which host was it?
- Ray Liotta will play Moe’s dad on an episode of “The Simpsons”. What is Moe’s occupation?
- 21 years ago today news traveled around the world that scientists in Scotland succeeded in cloning an adult mammal for the first time. They named her Dolly. What kind of animal was Dolly?
- The US Women’s Hockey Team took Gold in Pyeongchang last night! Where did the famous 1980 Miracle on Ice take place?
- Today is National Margarita Day. What is one of the two alcohols traditionally in a Margarita?
- A New York City cabbie was found guilty on Tuesday of stealing John Legend‘s pricey Louis Vuitton luggage which contained a pair of Cartier cufflinks valued at $25 to $30k. John Legend has had one song reach #1 overall and it came out in 2014. What was it?
- Black Panther now officially has the second biggest four-day opening in box office history, making $40.1 million on President’s Day to bring its domestic launch to $242 million. Who plays the titular character in the film?
- Jessica Chastain is in talks to play an adult Beverly Marsh in the upcoming sequel to the horror film IT. What is the name of Bill’s little brother who loses his paper sailboat down the sewer at the beginning of the movie and meets Pennywise?
- Chris Tucker tells ESPN that he and Jackie Chan are working on another Rush Hour film. (This is where Salt is going to say “why?”). What # Rush hour will this be?
- Jennifer Lawrence has come out and blasted criticism of her Versace dress as “sexist”, saying this is not what feminism is about. There is a series airing on FX right now about the assassination of Versace’s founder outside his home in 1997. What was his name?
- Ryan Reynolds has bought an ownership stake in an Oregon gin company. Justin Timberlake has his own brand of liquor as well. What type of alcohol is it?
- It would have been Steve Irwin’s birthday today. What type of animal took the legendary croc hunter down back in 2006?
- Disney is developing a live-action version of Pinocchio. Which of these was not a song from Disney’s original Pinocchio. I’ve Got No Strings or My Nose Grows
- Burger King is offering a new pie made out of Twix. What is the current ad campaign Twix is running?