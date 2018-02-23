Actor Josh Gad turns 37 today. He played the snowman in Frozen. What is the snowman’s name?
On Friday, April 13th, some lucky fans of the Friday The 13th franchise will get a chance to stay overnight at the New Jersey camp where the original film in the series was shot. In the movies it was called Camp ____
Chevy Chase got kicked in the shoulder during a road rage incident in New York earlier this month. In how many Feature Films did Chase reprise the role of Clark Griswold?
The Osbournes are coming back into our lives but this time in the form of a podcast. Name Ozzy’s wife and two children that were the focal point of the MTV Reality Show back in the day.
Today is National Curling Is Cool Day so take that Kirstie Allie. What are the two team members called who after the curling stone is thrown follow it down the ice with brooms to dictate how fast or slow it travels.
The NRA used an Amy Poehler meme from Parks and Recreation on Twitter to thank their spokeswoman for defending them and multiple members of the Parks & Rec cast told them to shove it. Which of these actors was NOT on Parks & Rec. – Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari or Tina Fey
24 years ago today Nancy Kerrigan came home with the silver medal from the Lillehammer Olympics. What Massachusetts town is Kerrigan from?
Matthew McConaughey is continuing his transformation from successful actor to goofy commercial pitchman, with some new ads for Carl’s Jr. Matthew has also done commercials for what car company?
It’s Daymond John’s birthday. He’s 49. He’s a shark on Shark tank and also the founder of what clothing line?
Tinder says the most-right swiped male athletes at the Olympics have been hockey players followed by snowboarders, Alpine skiers and skeleton racers. What is Tinder’s logo?
Brendan Fraser says that one of the reasons he hasn’t been around much lately is because a big shot with the “Golden Globes” touched him inappropriately back in 2003. Who hosted this years Golden Globes back in January?
McDonald’s has ordered 20 Million packets of Szechuan sauce do-over due to the popular show Rick & Morty making the sauce a plot point. Name the 2016 Michael Keaton led film about the founding and rise of McDonalds into the biggest restaurant in the world.
Carrot Top turns 53 on Sunday. He specializes in a certain brand of comedy. What is it?
Twitter roasted Ted Cruz after he made a bizarre comparison of Democrats to Lisa Simpson while discussing gun control issues. Ted is a senator from what state?
There’s a movie in the works about the guy who invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. He was actually a janitor at Frito Lay when he came up with the idea, and now he’s a top-level executive. What is the name of the cartoon mascot for Cheetos?