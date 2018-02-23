Filed Under:Academy Awards, Fast Freddy, Keala Settle, Oscars, Song, The Greatest Showman, This Is Me

From the film “The Greatest Showman”, the anthem “This Is Me”, is nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards on March 4. Fast Freddy talks to the voice behind the song, Keala Settle and why it’s hits home with so many.

