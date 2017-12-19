Unless otherwise indicated below, WWBX’s general contest rules apply to WWBX contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular WWBX contest, please see below.

You can also view WWBX’s General Contest Rules or review Entercom’s Privacy Policy.

Enter To Win Foo Fighters Tickets

Contest Date Range: December 19, 2017 8:00 am – July 18, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

12/19/17-7/18/18, enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Foo Fighters at Fenway Park on either July 21, 2018 or July 22, 2018 (TBD) valued at approximately $98. A maximum of one (1) winner will be randomly selected at around 12pm on July 19, 2018. WWBX General Contest Rules apply.

Enter To Win Shania Twain Tickets

Contest Date Range: December 19, 2017 8:00 am – July 8, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

12/19/17-7/8/18, enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Shania Twain at the TD Garden on July 11, 2018 valued at approximately $70. A maximum of one (1) winner will be randomly selected at around 12pm on July 9, 2018. WWBX General Contest Rules apply.

Win a $100 Dunkin Donuts Gift Card

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 2:00 pm – December 22, 2017 7:00 pm

Contest Rules:

12/11/17-12/22/17, be the 14th caller when solicited between the hours of 2pm and 7pm during Gregg Daniels and Fast Freddy’s show for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Dunkin Donuts, valued at $100. This contest will have a maximum of 10 winners. WWBX General Contest Rules apply.

Enter To Win $100 to Boston Interior

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 8:00 am – December 22, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

12/11/17-12/22/17, enter for a chance to win a $100 Gift Card to Boston Interiors, valued at approximately $100. A maximum of one (1) winner will be randomly selected at around 12pm on December 26, 2018. WWBX General Contest Rules apply.

Win a $100 Minted.com Gift Card

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 12:00 pm – December 8, 2017 1:00 pm

Contest Rules:

12/4/17-12/8/17, be the 14th caller when solicited between the hours of 12pm and 1pm during Erin O’Malley’s show for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Minted.com, valued at $100. This contest will have a maximum of 5 winners. WWBX General Contest Rules apply.

Win a $50 Big Y Gift Card

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 8:00 pm – December 8, 2017 9:00 pm

Contest Rules:

12/4/17-12/8/17, be the 14th caller when solicited between the hours of 8pm and 9pm during Matthew Reid’s show for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Big Y, valued at $50. This contest will have a maximum of 5 winners. WWBX General Contest Rules apply.

Enter To Win Lift Tickets to Okemo Mountain Resort

Contest Date Range: November 17, 2017 5:00 pm – November 20, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

11/17/17-11/20/17, enter for a chance to win four (4) lift tickets to Okemo Mountain Resort, valued at approximately $240. A maximum of one (1) winner will be randomly selected at around 12pm on November 21, 2017. WWBX General Contest Rules apply.