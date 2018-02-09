Enter to Win a 4-Day Trip for Two to Jamaica!

Enter to win an all-inclusive 3-night trip to Jamaica for you and a guest with accommodations at Moon Palace Jamaica and roundtrip airfare from Delta Airlines! Jamaica – The Home of All Right

Delta Airlines will be providing nonstop Saturday service from Boston to Montego Bay through August 25th and returning for a seasonal service in December! Nonstop service using a 737-800 with 16 first class seats, 36 Comfort+ seats and 123 Main cabin seats with seat-back TV’s offering complimentary entertainment, wifi and power in every seat. Visit www.delta.com

To get you excited about Moon Palace Jamaica:

Visit the Moon Palace Jamaica website!

· Located 90 minutes from Sangster International Airport

· Moon Palace Jamaica, the 705-room AAA Four Diamond resort is Palace Resorts’ first property outside of Mexico and Jamaica’s most luxurious all-inclusive resort which offers guests the opportunity to experience 17-acres of private beach in Ocho Rios.

· Features the only FlowRider® Double wave simulator in Jamaica, lavish swimming pools, a kid’s water park.

· Multiple dining destinations that feature premium quality cuts from Certified Angus Beef® as well as the new breakfast menu options and decadent desserts created by pastry guru Antonio Bachour along with six bars, a gourmet corridor, an ultra-chic nightclub, NOIR, among others.

· Signature AWE Spa®, the largest spa in Jamaica. The 35,000 sq. ft. spa boasts with a total of 23 treatment rooms, hydrotherapy facilities that include: hot & cold plunge pools, steam room, sauna, sensory pool, and equipped with the ultimate relaxation area.

· Off-site activities included such as: kayaking, paddle boarding, or even taking a scenic catamaran ride through the clear waters of Ocho Rios.

· Guests have access to complimentary Wi-FI, 24-hour room service, turndown service, CHI products, and amenities, stocked-up mini and unlimited long distance calls to the United States.

· Moon Palace Jamaica is on track to becoming one of the Caribbean’s top entertainment destinations with world-class performances from OMI, Shaggy, MAGIC!, Sean Paul among others.

Offers for those who would like to book:

· Kids & Teens stay free- Ages 4-17 stay, play and eat free at all Palace Resorts properties.

· Booking window until August 31, 2017 and must travel before December 23, 2017

· One paying adult must be in the same room in order to receive the kids and teens stay free promotion. Promotion is based on arrival date. Reservations with overlapping dates qualify, discount will apply for nights within travel window. Child’s age must be reported in the reservation and proof of age will be required upon check-in.

· In the event the age of the child is 18 years of age and older at the time of check-in, the difference in rate will be charged upon check-in directly to the guest.

· Not applicable to reservations with employee rate, FAMS, complimentary and compensatory stays. Applicable to social, wedding, and leisure groups. Minimum stay requirement of three (3) nights applies. Does not apply to Presidential Suite, Concierge Level guest rooms, Ocean Front guest rooms, or any other room category that is for 2 adults only.

· $1,500 Resort credit (credit not valid for prize winners):

· We offer an unmatched level of all-inclusive luxury experiences in Mexico and Jamaica. To add even more to your all-inclusive experience, we’ll give you $1,500 USD Resort Credit that you can use to treat yourself, and your loved ones, to spa treatments, rounds of golf (Cancun only), exotic tours and other extraordinary experiences. It looks like credit but it feels like cash.

· Stay 5-8 nights, and the $1,500 USD Resort Credit is yours. You can even receive additional Resort Credit, if you stay longer. Resort Credit is available for shorter stays, too. You can begin earning Resort Credit with as little as a 3-night stay.

Enter below! Must be 21+ to enter.

