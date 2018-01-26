Enter To Win A LoveKPT Romance Package





This February, Paint the Town Red returns to the Kennebunks, transforming the classic coastal Maine destination into a romantic retreat for lovebirds. To celebrate, Kennebunkport Inn is giving away FOUR LoveKPT romance packages to the listeners of Mix 104.1. Each package includes the following:

• Two nights at the Kennebunkport Inn for two adults

• Dinner for two at The Burleigh

• Red wine & chocolate covered strawberries upon arrival

• Late (noon) departure

Valued at $1,000 per package (includes taxes, gratuities, & resort fees). Available for travel through December 30, 2018. Blackout dates: Memorial Day weekend (May 25-28), June 15-September 3, Thanksgiving weekend (November 22-25), Christmas Prelude (November 30-December 9) Christmas Eve (December 24), and Christmas Day (December 25).

With Dock Square in downtown Kennebunkport and Lower Village Kennebunk decked out in red twinkly lights, Paint the Town Red celebrations continue throughout February welcoming sweethearts with a calendar of special events including culinary experiences, tasting dinners, mixology classes, wine tastings, and more. For more information on the Paint the Town Red special offers and activities, visit Destination Kennebunkport!

Once a tea merchant’s mansion, the Kennebunkport Inn has been a renowned landmark hotel in the heart of Dock Square since 1899. The Kennebunkport Inn keeps its traditional roots but showcases fresh contemporary flair with 33 casually sophisticated hotel lodging accommodations located in the main Inn or in the adjacent Riverhouse building. The Burleigh, the Kennebunkport Inn’s onsite restaurant, offers signature cocktails, unique wines, and a daily Happy Hour. The dinner menu features approachable yet inventive New American fan-favorites, highlighting local and seasonal ingredients with a contemporary spin year-round. Visit Kennebunkport Inn for more information on the hotel.