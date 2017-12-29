Enter to Win Breakfast with Karson at the Boston RV & Camping Expo!

From Friday, January 12th through Monday, January 15th the 2018 Boston RV & Camping Expo transforms the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center into New England’s largest indoor campsite.

The Boston RV & Camping Expo showcases the latest models in recreational vehicles, fifth wheels, travel trailers and pop-up campers, and offers low once-a-year pricing.

New England families come to the annual Boston RV & Camping Expo and leave as “Happy Campers”! They can wander the region’s premier campgrounds and travel information centers, then shop the best deals from camping accessory vendors.

Attendees can learn new skills during exclusive seminars focused on camping, RV maintenance and more. Experience your own wildlife encounter with Animal Adventures Family Zoo & Rescue Center.

Show visitors can skip box office lines by purchasing tickets in advance at http://www.BostonRVExpo.com.

Admission is $15 for Adults and FREE for Children (under 12). On Monday ONLY admission is FREE for military and veterans (with appropriate active duty or retired military ID – tickets must be obtained at box office), courtesy of VA Healthcare Systems.

Show hours are Friday from 4:00p.m.-9:00p.m., Saturday from 9:00a.m.-8:00p.m., Sunday from 9:00p.m.-6:00p.m. and Monday from 9:00a.m.-4:00p.m.

The 2018 Boston RV & Camping Expo is sponsored by the New England RV Dealers Association and produced by Paragon Group. For more information and e-tickets visit http://www.BostonRVExpo.com or call 800-251-1563.

