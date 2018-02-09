Enter To Win PAW Patrol Live! Tickets

PAW Patrol Live! sets sail with a new pirate adventure! PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will visit the Boch Center Wang Theatre on March 10 – 11 for six performances.

​​SUBMIT A PHOTO OF YOUR FURRY FRIEND AND TELL US WHY THEY MAKE YOUR LIFE A HAPPIER PLACE! One lucky winner will win (8) tickets for your own “patrol” to enjoy the new tour PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure.”

​​It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, and Mayor Goodway is getting ready for a big celebration! But first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. When they do, they also discover a secret pirate treasure map! The PAW Patrol set out over land and sea to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway’s celebration before Mayor Humdinger finds it first! The pups will need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including some help from the newest pup…Tracker! ​

For more info on the show, log onto http://www.bochcenter.org.

Enter below to win! Your photo will be featured on this page.



