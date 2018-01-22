Karson & Kennedy’s Big Game Party!

Cheer On New England With Karson & Kennedy!

It’s time to go get that sixth ring! New England faces Philadelphia in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4th, and Karson & Kennedy want you to come watch it with us at our Big Game Party!

Join Karson, Kennedy, Salt, and the rest of the Mix morning show crew as we cheer on #12 and the rest of the team at Kowloon Restaurant and Entertainment Complex!

We’ll have the game on the big screen and loads of food, games, prizes, and more! The only way in is to win by listening to Karson & Kennedy or by entering here!

Thanks to our friends at Kowloon Restaurant and Entertainment Complex and Fun Enterprises Inc.! Do you want people to remember your next event for all the right reasons? Regardless of the size or type of party or function the staff at FUN Enterprises will make it memorable. http://www.funent.com

Enter below for your chance to win!

