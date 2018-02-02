Sing Your Way to the ‘Waitress’ Stage

Waitress, the hit musical by Sara Bareilles is coming to Boston and Karson & Kennedy will be hosting Cast Album Karaoke live on stage February 23rd and March 2nd. Upload a video of you singing your favorite song from Waitress below for your chance to win tickets to the show and a guaranteed spot during Cast Album Karaoke to sing live on stage with the Waitress band!

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna – a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress is coming to the Boston Opera House February 20 – March 4. For tickets and additional information, click here.



