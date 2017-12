Start the season off right with a family 4 pack of lift tickets to Okemo Mountain Ski Resort in Ludlow, VT where they have 70+ trails, 11 lifts and counting. Ski top to bottom with all levels of terrain and new terrain opening daily. There are also excellent dining and lodging options! #ITSOKEMOTIME

Enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of Okemo Mountain lift tickets! We will be pulling a winner every Friday during the contest period.