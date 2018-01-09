Win A Pair Of Roundtrip Tickets With Delta Free Friday Flyaways!



Do you want to fly anywhere in the continental United States…FOR FREE?!

Mix 104.1 and Delta are hooking you up with Free Friday Flyaway! Five times every Friday — from January 5th to January 28th — Mix is giving you the chance to fly away from the snow and into the sand with Delta Air Lines!

All you have to do is listen for the cue to call at 8:20am, 10:20am, 1:20pm, 3:20pm & 5:20pm. Caller 14 wins a pair of tickets to any of Delta’s locations in the continental United States.

To make it even better….the 14th caller at 8:20am will win an upgrade to FIRST CLASS!

Be sure to listen to Mix 104.1 for your chance to win!