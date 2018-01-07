Win A Trip To See Dave Matthews Band The Night Before the Super Bowl In Minneapolis

Mix 104.1 presents the 4th annual THE NIGHT BEFORE concert with Dave Matthews Band the night before Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis!

We’re kicking off the biggest game in sports with the biggest night in music. The Night Before is sold out and your ONLY way in is to WIN.

For your chance to win a trip to Minneapolis, plus be qualified to win two On Location Experiences Gameday Ticket Packages, listen weekdays at 8:05am, 1:05pm, and 5:05pm for the codeword and cue to enter this national contest. When you hear it, text the codeword to 72881 and you’ll be qualified to win in this natioanl contest, or ENTER HERE for your chance to win.

CONTEST TIMES (MONDAY TO FRIDAY) TO LISTEN FOR THE CODE-WORD

January 8th – January 12th / Eastern Time Zone:

8:05am

1:05pm

5:05pm

Message and data rates may apply. Click Here for Official Contest Rules!